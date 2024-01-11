Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 1,734,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

