Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the software company's stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $587.99. The stock had a trading volume of 769,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.46. The stock has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

