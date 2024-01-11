Mainsail Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $2,846,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 136,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $668.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.07. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.