Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $155.41. The stock had a trading volume of 732,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

