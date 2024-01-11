Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.06. The stock had a trading volume of 531,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.23 and its 200 day moving average is $395.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

