Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 295 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $223.90. 5,722,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,726,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

