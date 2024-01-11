Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,734. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

