Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,426. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

