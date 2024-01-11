Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,965 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,054. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

