Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $479.19. The stock had a trading volume of 300,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,044. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.