Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $587.26. 804,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,126. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

