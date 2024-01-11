Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

