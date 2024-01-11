Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,467. The firm has a market cap of $586.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.