Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 1,381,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

