Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TT traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.38. 375,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,074. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

