Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.47. 322,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,720. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

