Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 93,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.57. 4,284,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

