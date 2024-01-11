Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 296,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.28. 1,917,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.