Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOT traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.81. 56,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,311. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.