Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,601. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

