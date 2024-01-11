Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $92.17. 2,485,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.