Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.