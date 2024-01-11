Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,348. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

