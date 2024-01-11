Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 200.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

Southern stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

