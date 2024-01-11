Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,845 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $135,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

