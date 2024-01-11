Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,213. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

