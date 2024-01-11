Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,617 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

