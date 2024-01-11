Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,265 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.77. 7,674,172 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

