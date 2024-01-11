Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,740 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,754. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.