Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 330,012 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 1.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 79,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF



The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

