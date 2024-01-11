Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 330,012 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 1.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 79,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

