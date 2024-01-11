Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.05. 434,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,436. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $228.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

