Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,938 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 229,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,580. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

