Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.85. 3,425,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,605. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

