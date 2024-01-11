Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.01. 2,938,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

