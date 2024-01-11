Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.39. 4,992,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,011. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

