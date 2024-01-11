Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $201,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,846,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 136,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $669.81. 538,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $619.21 and its 200 day moving average is $576.07. The stock has a market cap of $297.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

