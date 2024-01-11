Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.77. 330,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

