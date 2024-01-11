Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,540. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

