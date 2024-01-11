Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 108,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,670. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

