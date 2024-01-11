Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.04. 33,509,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058,922. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $273.74 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

