Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. 952,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

