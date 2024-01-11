Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 66 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 19,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12,832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 82,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.23 on Thursday, reaching $450.17. The stock had a trading volume of 372,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,970. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

