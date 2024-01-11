Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ED traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.77. 626,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

