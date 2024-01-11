Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.44. 862,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,818. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

