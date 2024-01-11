Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

