Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 9.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $31,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.72. 479,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,414. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

