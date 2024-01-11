Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 1,227,530 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 859,420 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 237,975 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 48,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

