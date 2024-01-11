Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,759. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.