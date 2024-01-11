Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

USMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 1,682,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

