Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:NULV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 264,574 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

